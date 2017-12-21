MANILA, Philippines – What is Christmas like in the eyes of Filipino children suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases?

Like the rest of us, they see the holidays for all its good and wonder.

The Christmas stamps recently released by the Philippine Postal Corporation capture that. Called “Pasko 2017,” the collection of 4 stamps feature artworks of children, whom Kythe Foundation Incorporated has been supporting over the years.

The block of 4 stamps feature the following artworks:

“Children Celebrating Christmas” by 10-year-old Roselyn Mahipas

“Carollers” by 9-year-old Juan Dimata

“Gift-giving” by 15-year-old Estella Benavidez

“A Bag of Gifts” by 12-year-old John Aton

The souvenir sheet shows “Carollers” as interpreted by 16-year-old Rhey Ocampo.

This project highlights the fact that health conditions cannot, and should not, be a hindrance to children pursuing creativity, said Postmaster General Joel Otarra.

The postal corporation has printed 80,000 copies of “Pasko 2017” stamps. Each block of 4 costs P12, while the souvenir sheet is available at P55 each.

Get them while supply last at your local post offices. – Rappler.com