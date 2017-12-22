(UPDATED) The town of Tugaya in Lanao del Sur reported landslides and massive flooding

Published 3:42 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Seven people died while 4 others went missing during the onslought of Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) in Lanao del Sur on Friday, December 22, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The PDRRMO reported two dead and one missing in the municipality of Wato-Balindong, one dead and 3 missing in the municipality of Tugaya, and 4 dead in the municipality of Madalum. (LOOK: Heavy flooding in Lanao del Sur due to Vinta)

Provincial disaster relief chief Saripada Pacasum Jr earlier said two of those killed were schoolchildren, who were rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Pacasum said they were determining how the schooldchidren died. He said the town of Tugaya reported landslides and massive flooding.

ARMM Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong issued an appeal to the National Power Corporation to open the gates of Agus 1 hydroelectric power plant to allow the Lake Lanao to absorb the floodwaters in surrounding towns.

Agus 1 controls the flow of water from Lake Lanao to the Agus River, which cuts through towns in Lanado del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

Adiong shared photos showing massive flooding in Lanao del Sur towns Bubong and Ditsaan-Ramain.

In Marawi City, Pacasum said flood waters have reached as high as cars. A minor landslide also occured along the highway, in Barangay Emie Punod. Government officials immediately started clearing the highway.

Pacasum said government officials were also sent to check on the situation of evacuation centers hosting Marawi residents displaced by the war.

The PDRRMO said the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office would ensure that those displaced would be provided assistance. – Rappler.com