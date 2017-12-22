Ica Policarpio goes missing 4 days before Christmas

Published 8:50 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in Muntinlupa since Thursday December 21.

According to a Facebook post by a certain Bea Policarpio, her sister Ica Policarpio was declared missing since 10:53 pm Thursday evening — 4 days before Christmas — last seen in a coffee shop at Lakefront Sucat.

In a text message to Rappler, the Policarpio family said Ica's father, Rufino Policarpio III, tried to pick her up at the mall complex, but only found her belongings sprawled on one of the coffee shop's table.

According to her sister, Ica was last seen "wearing semi-rounded glasses, blue sweater with 2 white stripes at the sleeves, black jeans, white sneakers and a light colored beanie."

To speed up the search, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed a special investigation team led by Muntinlupa City Director Senior Superintendent Dante Novicio.

They are supported by the District Investigation Unit, District Intel Unit, Southern Metro Manila Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Parañaque Intel and Investigation Section.

The team is coordinating with Metro Manila police stations as well as cops from adjacent province Cavite. – Rappler.com

*If you have information on Ica Policarpio, you may reach her family at 09178946893.