(UPDATED) The SWS survey for the 4th quarter of 2017 shows 71% of Filipinos are satisfied, 13% are dissatisfied, and 15% are undecided with President Rodrigo Duterte's performance

Published 10:35 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating in the 4th quarter of 2017 rising by 10 points.

Based on the survey, 71% of Filipinos are satisfied, 13% are dissatisfied, and 15% are undecided with Duterte's performance. This gives a "very good" net satisfaction rating of +58, 10 points higher than the 3rd quarter's "good" +48.

Respondents were asked:

"Maaari po bang pakisabi ninyo kung gaano kayo nasisiyahan o hindi nasisiyahan sa pagganap ng tungkulin ni Rodrigo Duterte bilang Presidente ng Pilipinas. Kayo ba ay lubos na nasisiyahan, medyo nasisiyahan, hindi tiyak kung nasisiyahan o hindi, medyo hindi nasisiyahan, lubos na hindi nasisiyahan, o wala pa kayong narinig o nabasa kahit na kailan tungkol kay Rodrigo Duterte?"

(Please tell me how satisfied or dissatisfied you are with the performance of Rodrigo Duterte as President of the Philippines. Are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, undecided if satisfied or dissatisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, very dissatisfied, or you have not ever heard or read anything about Rodrigo Duterte?)

Geographic, socioeconomic classes

The 10-point rise in Duterte's net satisfaction rating nationwide was due to increases of 14 points in Balance Luzon, 11 points in Metro Manila, 10 points in the Visayas, and 3 points in Mindanao.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating remained excellent in Mindanao, at +80 in December, up by 4 points from +76 in September.

It rose from "good" to "very good" in Metro Manila from +44 in September to +55 in December; in the Visayas from +43 to +53; and in Balance Luzon from +36 to +50.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating also stayed "very good" in class ABC, up by 9 points from +57 in September to +66 in December.

It rose from "good" to "very good" in class E, at +65 in December, up by 30 points from +35 in September.

It also rose from "good" to "very good" in class D, at +57 in December, up by 8 points from +49 in September.

The survey was conducted from December 8 to 16 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, with a sampling error of ±3% nationwide and ±6% each for the regions.

Among the issues at the time were Congress' extension of martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2018, Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), the passage of the P3.767-trillion 2018 budget and the tax reform bill, among others.

Malacañang thankful, inspired

On Saturday, December 23, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Malacañang is both thankful for and inspired by the increase in the public's favorable view of the Chief Executive.

"We are entering 2018 with high public confidence from all across geographical areas, in both urban and rural areas, in all socioeconomic classes, among both men and women, and all educational levels," Roque said.

"We therefore assure everyone that that this public sentiment, classified by Social Weather Stations (SWS) as very good, would be a source of inspiration for the President and his team to continuously work hard to bring a comfortable life for all Filipinos under a trustworthy government." – Rappler.com