(UPDATED) Police, soldiers, and volunteers are digging through the rubble of Dalama, a farming village of about 2,000 people, in search of more bodies

Published 1:12 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – MANILA, Philippines – Rain-induced flashflood wiped out the remote village of Dalama in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, when Tropical Depression Vinta (Tembin) ravaged the town on Friday, December 22.

Municipal disaster relief chief Vicmar Paloma told Rappler that there are 18 confirmed casualties, and this could still increase with at least 27 more people missing as of Saturday night. (READ: Death toll from Tropical Storm Vinta breaches 100

Paloma said massive flooding hit the town around 11 am on Friday . The houses were made of light and concrete materials, he said. "Umapaw 'yung Cabuyao river. With the flood ay malalaking bato and uprooted trees. 'Yung mga communities na malapit sa river na-wipe out lahat 'yung 103 houses," Paloma said in a phone interview.

(The rains caused the Cabuyao river to overflow. The flood came with big rocks and uprooted trees. It wiped out a community composed of 103 houses.)

Police, soldiers and volunteers, used shovels and dug through the rubble of Dalama, a farming village of about 2,000 people, in search of the bodies.

"The houses were toppled by mud and logs and only the stumps of a few concrete homes are left,” Tubod police officer Gerry Parami told Agence France-Presse by telephone.

Based on initial reports, Vinta has also caused heavy flooding in various parts of Mindanao, displacing thousands of residents across several provinces. (READ: Hundreds of Davao City residents evacuate as river overflows)

The shapefile hazard maps produced by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau show the area surrounding the Tubod river highlighted in violet and yellow. Meaning, they are highly to moderately susceptible to the hazards posed by heavy rains.

In its latest bulletin, state weather bureau Pagasa said that Vinta maintained its strength late Saturday morning, December 23, as it continued heading for southern Palawan.

Its final stop in the Philippines is southern Palawan, which is now under signal number 2. Northern Palawan, meanwhile, is under signal number 1. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the province, which may trigger flash floods and landslides. – Rappler.com