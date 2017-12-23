Special Assistant to the President Christopher 'Bong' Go uses a jetski to help individuals stranded by tropical storm Vinta in Jade Valley Subdivision

Published 12:38 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go was hard at work on Friday evening, December 22, as he helped rescue stranded residents in Jade Valley Subdivision, Davao City.

Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) made landfall in Davao Oriental early Friday morning, and brought scattered to widespread rains in the Visayas and Mindanao. It is expected to leave PAR on Christmas Eve, December 24. (READ: What are the hazard-prone areas along Vinta's path?)

Photos taken by Roland Jumawan showed Go driving a jetski through floods and carrying stranded residents, before handing them over to uniformed rescuers. Go reportedly prioritized infants and children in his rescue efforts.

See more photos below.

