Published 3:57 PM, December 23, 2017
Updated 3:57 PM, December 23, 2017
DAWN MASS. A family poses for a photo before the start of the Simbang Gabi on December 16, 2017 at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
FORMER FIRST LADIES. Winnie Mandela (R), former wife of the late South African president Nelson Mandela and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the ex-wife of the incumbent South African president greet each other as they attend the 54th ANC National Conference in Johannesburg on December 16, 2017. Photo by Mujahid Safodien/AFP
GOODBYE FOR NOW. A child bids farewell through the window of a bus in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip on December 16, 2017, prior to departure for the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Photo by Said Khatid/AFP
OFF TO SPACE. Russia's Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 54/55 blasts off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 17, 2017. Photo by Kirill Kudyavtsev/AFP
STRANDED. Passengers sleep on the sidewalk outside the Manila North Port Passenger Terminal in Tondo, Manila after trips are cancelled due to Tropical Depression Urduja on December 17, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
BATTERED. A picture taken on December 18, 2017 shows damage of the Catmon Bridge in Biliran, Samar after Typhoon Urduja (Kai-tak) hit land on December 16, 2017. Malacañang Photo
OFF THE RAILS. The scene of a portion of the Interstate I-5 highway after an Amtrak high speed train derailed from an overpass early December 18, 2017 near the city of Tacoma, Washington state. Photo by Kathryn Elsesser/AFP
PROTEST. Members of Albania's parliament react as opposition MPs set off smoke bombs during a vote for a new temporary general prosecutor on December 18, 2017 in Tirana. AFP Photo
BOOZE. Kenyan Maasai men use stems and tubes to drink grain alcohol made from maize and millet flour from a pot near Kilgoris, Kenya, on December 19, 2017. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
AFP DAY. Members of the military brass band perform during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, on December 20, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
VICTORIOUS. Center-right party Ciudadanos (Citizens) candidate Ines Arrimadas (C) and the rest of candidates and party members celebrate the poll results in the Catalan regional election in Barcelona on December 21, 2017. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
ROMANIAN CHRISTMAS. A girl waits for her present next to a man dressed as Santa Claus during a Christmas ceremony at the Palace of the National Military Club in Bucharest on December 21, 2017. Photo by Daniel Mihailesco/AFP
THE MANGER. A Christian worshipper kisses a 14-pointed silver star at the Grotto, believed to be the exact spot where Jesus Christ was born, as others pray at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on December 21, 2017. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP
VINTA'S WRATH. Residents wade through a flooded street in Cagayan de Oro City on December 22, 2017, after the Cagayan River swelled due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin). Photo by Joseph Deveza/AFP
