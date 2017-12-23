Aguilar, who was staying in Jafilia with a visit visa, suffers from a stroke and is confined at Rashid Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on November 13. He dies on November 21.

Published 7:38 PM, December 23, 2017

DUBAI, UAE – The body of 45-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jose Arnold Aguilar, who died from a stroke while looking for a job in the United Arab Emirates, was finally brought home.

“Sad, very sad,” said Reynaldo B. Angulo, volunteer social worker who arranged for the repatriation of Aguilar’s remains. “Nandoon na s'ya. He has returned home. Ang sakit ano?” (He was there already. He has returned home. It's painful, isn't it?)

Angulo said the remains were flown on board a Philippine Airlines flight in the evening of December 16, 2017, arrived in General Santos City on the 18th, and further brought by land to Banga, South Cotabato.

“I try to internalize the feeling of the family. When he left, he was quite strong and with a promise of a bright future for them, full of hope; then he came back, lifeless. God has plans,” Angulo said.

Aguilar, who was staying in Jafilia with a visit visa, had a stroke and was confined at Rashid Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on November 13. He passed away on November 21.

He had worked in Dubai as a chef for 5 years but left in 2014 over salary disputes with his employer. He returned this year to once again try his luck in the city. – Rappler.com

This story was republished with permission from The Filipino Times of the United Arab Emirates.