The Philippine government gives an assurance that contingency plans are in place for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia in case the situation escalates

Published 10:55 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government on Saturday, December 23, expressed "strong concern" over the ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia – a leading destination of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the attacks put innocent civilians "at serious risk."

Last Tuesday, December 19, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Yemeni rebels said it intercepted a ballistic missile heading for a royal palace in Riyadh. (READ: Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels – U.S.)

"The Philippines is strongly concerned over the series of ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the recent launches targeting populated areas of Riyadh, as this puts innocent civilians, including many of our kababayans (countrymen) there, at serious risk," Cayetano said.

He added that it is his "fervent hope and prayer that a solution be found to the conflict in Yemen so that we could help bring about peace and stability in the Arabian Peninsula." (READ: Yemen ex-president killed as fighting shakes capital)

Philippine Ambassador to Riyadh Adnan Alonto, meanwhile, assured Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia and their families back in the Philippines that contingency plans are in place in case the situation escalates. – Rappler.com