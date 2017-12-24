(UPDATED) 'We found Ica,' her sister Bea Policarpio said in a Facebook post at around 9:34 am on Christmas Eve, December 24

Published 9:48 AM, December 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Ica Policarpio, the 17-year-old girl who went missing in Muntinlupa City, has been found.

"We found Ica," her sister Bea Policarpio said in a Facebook post at around 9:34 am on Sunday, December 24, which is Christmas Eve.

Ica was found in San Pablo, Laguna. The police chief of San Pablo, Laguna, Superintendent Gil Toralba, confirmed this in a phone interview with Rappler on Sunday. (READ: Missing teen ran away or was kidnapped – police)

Bea Policarpio posted the following Facebook message on Christmas Eve:

We found Ica.

Words cannot express our joy in this moment. Our family can never thank you enough, each and every one of you, for storming the heavens so we could be given a second chance to be complete. Investigation is still ongoing, but be assured we will be verifying relevant facts via official media sites. Kindly wait for that and respect our family's privacy at this time. In the meantime we just wanted to ease everyone's worry and let you all know that she is okay, she is unharmed, and she is with us. Thank you, Lord. Thank you everyone for helping us #FindIca.

Finding Ica

Ica Policarpio started missing on Thursday, December 21, announced by Bea Policarpio on her Facebook page.

Before she was found, she was last seen in a coffee shop in a Muntinlupa mall complex. Police say she looked uneasy, trying to break a P1,000 bill. Because the coffee shop did not have change, cops said citing CCTV footage, she went down to a convenience store and bought a small bottle of water.

From there, she walked away and was not seen for the past 3 days, save for reports claiming that she was spotted in Novaliches and Lucban, Quezon.

In the time that she went missing, her family bombarded social media with loving messages, calling for their young member to come home, and asking the public to "storm the heavens" with prayers.

They have created a searching hashtag in their effort, #FindIca, used in all their posts up until the announcement of Ica finally coming home. – Rappler.com