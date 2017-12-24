'I know the President will be happier this Christmas if they patch things up,' says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 5:42 PM, December 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Christmas Eve said he hoped presidential son Paolo Duterte and his daughter, Isabelle Duterte, will be able to patch things up after their squabble on social media.

“Hopefully, because it’s Christmas season now, there will be reconciliation between father and daughter,” said Roque in Filipino during an interview with Radyo Inquirer on Sunday, December 24.

“We know this happens to all families,” said Roque who was initially hesitant to comment on the matter as it was a family affair.

Duterte’s spokesman also said the President would be happier this holiday season of his son and granddaughter would mend their relationship.

“I know the President will be happier this Christmas if they patch things up,” said Roque in Filipino.

Duterte himself has so far not made any public statements about the spat.

On Friday, December 23, Paolo, who is also Vice Mayor of Davao City, posted on his official Facebook page screenshots of his daughter Isabelle’s tweets complaining about how he ruins her Christmas.

In the post, Paolo admonished Isabelle for allowing her “friend” to “pimp” her thereby causing embarrassment to her and her family. – Rappler.com