Published 9:45 PM, December 24, 2017

This is a developing story.

CEBU, Philippines – Just hours away from Christmas, a huge fire struck a densely populated area in Sitio Caduldulan, Lawaan 3, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City in this province on Sunday night, December 24.

The blaze was first reported to the fire station before 7 pm, and put under control at 7:45 pm, said Benjie Resorente, an office employee of the Talisay City Fire Department, in a phone interview with Rappler.

Resorente said the area is densely populated, with houses mostly made of light materials. He added that the roads leading to the site are too narrow for fire trucks to enter.

"Initial reports showed many houses were destroyed, although we have not received reports of casualties as of 9 pm," he said.

Fire personnel, including the city's fire head and investigator, were still on the scene as of this posting. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The fire reached Task Force Alpha, prompting all fire stations to send their fire trucks to assist the Talisay City firemen. – Rappler.com