A bus and a jeep collide along a national highway, killing 20 on Christmas Day

Published 10:33 AM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At least 20 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a tragic Christmas Day road collision in Agoo, La Union.

According to Agoo police chief Chief Inspector Roy Villanueva, a bus crashed with a jeepney along the national highway at around 3:30 am on Monday, December 25.

"'Yung pong fatalities natin ay nasa 20 na po, and then sa jeep po 'yun lahat ang occupants po noon (Our fatalities are at 20 already and they're all from the jeep, its occupants)," Villanueva told Rappler in a phone interview.

Villanueva said their investigators are still probing the area of the incident and clarifying with survivors what happened. – Rappler.com