Local cops and navy intelligence officers arrest Baser Ahmad based on a warrant arrest issued by a court in Basilan

Published 12:44 PM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga City cops on Sunday, December 24, arrested a resident suspected of being a member of the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group.

Baser Ahmad, 45, was arrested in a police operation assisted by the military's Naval Intelligence and Security Group.

He is reportedly known as "Abu Pandak" in neighboring Basilan province, one of the bases of the kidnap-for-ransom group. The Basilan group is known to have ties with international terrorist network Islamic State or ISIS.

A court in Basilan issued a warrant of arrest against Ahmad over charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention. No bail was recommended.

A police reported showed he was arrested at sitio Talungon in Barangay San Roque before noon on Sunday.

The suspect has been residing in the city's Barangay Lower Cabatangan.

"Confiscated under his control and possession were one single motorcycle with temporary plate SYM, motorcycle ignition key and camouflage sling bag containing wallet with IDs," according to the report. – Rappler.com