Published 1:50 PM, December 25, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – A historic Catholic Church in Tabuk City, Kalinga, was razed by fire early Christmas morning, and only some of the religious statues were saved.

The fire that engulfed Saint Joseph Parish Church in Barangay Central Dagupan started at 2 am, and was put out two hours later.

According to the police, mass during Christmas Eve was interrupted twice because power conked out inside the church.

Police said that no one was injured during the fire.