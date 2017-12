Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio says her brother will go 'back to private life and spend time with his children'

Published 3:12 PM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday, December 25, said her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, knew beforehand that her brother Paolo had been wanting to resign as Davao vice mayor.

Speaking to reporters after Paolo announced his resignation before a shocked city council, Carpio refused to divulge what the President said during family discussions. She said it would be best to ask the President if he would want to speak about it.

"In his statement, he is clear about the reason he resigned. I understand where he is coming from: he is not entirely putting the blame on another person, but on his decision when he was younger,” the mayor said in a mix of English and Bisaya.

She said Paolo Duterte’s staff would be "moved to the city mayor’s office. “

Once the council accepts Vice Mayor Duterte’s resignation, the top councilor – Bernard Al-ag – will assume his position, according to succession rules under the Local Government Code, Carpio said.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio speaking at the moment https://t.co/SdwSeqTgyz — Mick Basa (@MickBasa) December 25, 2017

The mayor said Paolo’s decision as vice mayor is "beyond my control,” but "I can only be here for my brother, to support him in whatever decision he may make” in his personal life.

As mayor, she said, she would assist him in the transition work in the city council.

Paolo, she said, would go "back to private life and spend time with his children.”

In October Paolo himself said he planned to retire from politics in 2019, and hinted at the possiblity of a different "Carpio-Duterte" tandem in the next local elections.

“If you will ask me where will I go, I will be going back to farming. I am planning to retire,” he said in a press statement at the height of Senate investigations into the shabu smuggling controversy. – with Mick Basa/Rappler. com