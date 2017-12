Tropical storm Vinta kills at least 200. It's an unusually high number that has not been seen since the calamitous Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), when the government doubled down on disaster preparedness.

Published 3:36 PM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will investigate the failure to implement preemptive evacuation in areas badly hit by tropical storm Vinta, spokesperson Romina Marasigan said on Monday, December 25.

The tropical storm killed at least 200, mostly from flash floods and landslides. It's an unusually high number that has not been seen since the calamitous Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), when the government doubled down on disaster preparedness.

"Tinitingnan natin ngayon (We are now looking at) how to further improve our warning systems. We want to find out why there are so many casualties," Marasigan said.

Vinta-ravaged southern Philippines, particularly the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Lanao del Norte. In the town of Tubod in Lanao del Norte, local officials reported an entire mountain village of about a hundred houses was wiped out. (READ: Flash floods wiped out village in Lanao Del Norte due to Vinta)

Marasigan maintained the national government didn't lack in advisories.

"On the part of the national government, we issued a forced evacucation memo. We invited the media and we distributed the list of areas with high susceptibility. We provided advisories, warnings on the severe weathers, and floodings. These are the types of alerts we send to our people," Marasigan said.

About 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year. Yolanda, the biggest typhoon known to hit land, killed at least 6,000 in November 2013 when storm surges pummeled Central Visayas and flattened entire communities. – Rappler.com