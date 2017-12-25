Social Media users are reacting to the sudden announcement of Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte's resignation

Published 5:09 PM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's either he's resigning for noble reasons or he's preparing to run or be appointed to a national post. This is what netizens had to say about the resignation of Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In his speech, he said his tendered resignation takes effect on Christmas Day, December 25.

The Vice Mayor said he is resigning out of "delicadeza", a trait which he claims his parents taught him. He was recently involved in scandals – the P6.4-billion smuggled drugs from China and a social media word war with his daughter Isabelle.

Netizens were quick to react to the surprising news. See some of the most notable comments here:

There were some who praised him for the move:

Others doubted his claims about "delicadeza", pointing out that the President himself has failed to fulfill some of his famous promises.

Others thought it's a ploy to gather sympathy and prepare for the 2019 elections, or a chance for him to be appointed to the Cabinet.

Something's cooking... and as they used to say, "Abangan, ang susunod na kabanata!" — en (@xenohemlock) December 25, 2017

In October, Paolo said he planned to retire from politics in 2019. He also hinted at the possiblity of a different "Carpio-Duterte" tandem in the next local elections.

Meanwhile, others are calling for graver sanctions for his alleged involvment in the drug shipment from China:

Resigned or not, what's your take on Paolo Duterte? – Rappler.com