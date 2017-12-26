President Rodrigo Duterte says his son, the vice mayor of Davao City, 'considered it most unfair to him' to be summoned to Congress' drug smuggling probe 'for nothing'

Published 12:11 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After the resignation of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte on Monday, December 25, his father, President Rodrigo Duterte, told media that evening he believes his son was fed up.

"Napuno na siguro. 'Pinatawag sila sa Congress for nothing (I think he got fed up. They were summoned to Congress for nothing)," he said. "And he considered it most unfair to him."

He was referring to the Senate hearings on the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China that got past the customs' express lane. A fixer claimed customs officials dropped Paolo's name, but committee chairman Richard Gordon cleared the Davao City vice mayor.

The President said his son had asked his advice regarding resigning the evening before, on December 24.

He said he told Paolo that the choice was his alone: "I told him, “Ikaw. You…. you are in a position to do what is right. Kung ano lang ang tama sa iyo, gawin mo (Whatever is right for you, do it).”

Less than 24 hours later, on Christmas Day, Paolo made the announcement during a special session of the city council.

His resignation is effective on the same day, December 25.

"My parents never failed to remind me of the value of time-honored principle of delicadeza, and this is one of those instances of my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children," he said. (READ: Duterte to Paolo: If you're guilty, I'll order you killed)

Duterte, who was trying to keep his composure, said, "I take responsibility for what has happened."

Among the incidents that triggered Paolo's decision, according to his resignation letter, was the the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China through the Bureau of Customs, where his name was dragged, and, just last week, his "very public squabble with my daughter" from his first marriage.

In his letter, he attributed the "recent unfortunate events in my life" to his "failed first marriage" to Lovelie Sumera.

“The other person in this failed relationship is incorrigible and cannot be controlled. And I take responsibility for all that has happened as a result of a wrong decision to marry at a very young age,” he said. (READ: 'Blood red,' 'Imeldific': Isabelle Duterte draws flak for Malacañang photo shoot)

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the vice mayor's younger sister, said their father knew Paolo had been wanting to resign.

In October Paolo himself said he planned to retire from politics in 2019, and hinted at the possiblity of a different "Carpio-Duterte" tandem in the next local elections. – Rappler.com