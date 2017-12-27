'The SC en banc mourns the passing today of its 138th Associate Justice, Honorable Justo P. Torres Jr,' the High Court says

Published 10:16 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Justo Torres Jr died on Tuesday, December 26, the SC announced.

He was 90.

“The SC en banc mourns the passing today of its 138th Associate Justice, Honorable Justo P. Torres Jr,” the High Court said in a statement.

Torres, an appointee of then President Fidel Ramos, served the SC from March 11, 1996, to November 1, 1997.

He was vice chancellor of the Philippine Judicial Academy following his retirement, and chaired the Board of Regents of the Pamantasan Lungsod ng Maynila.

Torres was also Supreme Commander Emeritus of the Order of the Knights of Rizal. – Rappler.com