Locations of firecracker zones in Metro Manila for New Year's Eve
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated several areas in Metro Manila where residents may watch fireworks displays or light their own firecrackers.
This is in compliance to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28, which bans private citizens from using firecrackers or staging their own fireworks displays in their residences to welcome the new year. (READ: DOH targets zero firecracker injuries for New Year 2018)
The National Capital Region Police Office said it is working with local government units and other government agencies to secure areas for community fireworks displays. (READ: NCRPO aims for zero firecracker injuries, no indiscriminate firing)
The locations of designated firecracker zones and fireworks display zones in Metro Manila are as follows:
Mandaluyong
Firecracker zones:
- General Kalentong Street, in front of Market Place in Barangay Pag-asa
- Along Coronado Street, beside Pasig River in Barangay Hulo
- Barangka Ibaba (Vida Court), Barangay Barangka Ibaba
- Labasan Court in Barangay Barangka Ibaba
- Along Riverside MRR Tract Street in Barangay Barangka Ibaba
- In front of the Barangay Barangka Ilaya barangay hall
- Beside Pasig River
Fireworks display zone:
- Linear Park in Barangay Vergara
Marikina City
Firecracker zone: None
Fireworks display zone:
- Marikina Sports Complex
- Riverbanks Mall
San Juan City
Firecracker zone: None
Fireworks display zone:
- Pinaglabanan Shrine
Pasay City
Firecracker zones:
- Barangay 2 recreational area at FB Harrison
- Barangay 43 basketball court
- Tramo, Dimasalang and Vergel Streets
- Barangays 190 and 187 basketball courts
- Fernando Street near Buendia Avenue
- Cuenca Street near the basketball court, Apelo Cruz Street in front of T Paez Elementary School
- Barangay 184 open lot KIA Motors
- Barangay 195 Multi-Purpose Plaza
- Barangay 201 plaza
- San Miguel Bay, Mall of Asia
Manila
Firecracker zones:
- Barangay 82 covered court
- Barangay 151 covered court
- Barangay 69 covered court
- Barangay 72 covered court
- Barangay 109 covered court
- Barangay 111 covered court
- Barangay 123 covered court
- Barangay 128 covered court
- Barangay 177 covered court
- Plaza Hernandez and Claro M Recto Avenue corner Dagupan Street
- Barangay 306, Carlos Palanca, Quinta Market in front of barangay to FEATI University
- Barangay 307, Rizal Avenue/Raon to Quezon Boulevard
- Barangay 308, Evangelista Street, Porveiner Street, Esperanza Street, Dela Fe Street
- Barangay 309 Germinal Street, Trinidad Street
- G Tuazon Street corner Sta Teresita Street
- Along Algeciras Street near corner Fajardo Street
- Cebu Street corner Visayan Street, Sampaloc
- Cebu Street corner Mindanao Street, Sampaloc
- Barangay 402 Zone 41 basketball court, Palmera Street, Sampaloc
- Barangay 463 Zone 46 basketball court, P Paredes Street, Sampaloc
- Rajah Sulayman, Remedios Street, Malate
- Remedios Circle, Malate
- Ortega Court, Paco Manila
- Canonigo Court, Paco Manila
- Pedro Gil along the stretch of Manila Bay
- Barangay 811 basketball court
- Barangay 755 basketball court
- Barangay 879 basketball court
- Barangay 884 basketball court
- Jose Abad Santos Avenue near Solis Street
- PNR Antipolo Street near corner Vargas
- Barangay 648 covered court
- Barangay 622 Dalisay covered court
- Barangay 617 RICASS covered court
- Barangay 604 Paraiso covered court
- Mabini Street and MH del Pilar, Barangay 701
- Avelia court, Leveriza Street, Baranga 705
- Leveriza Street near corner San Andres Street, Barangay 706
- Paraiso ng Batang Maynila, Maginhawa Street corner Quirino, Barangay 707
- F Castro Street, Barangay 709
- Singalong Street corner Zapanta, Barangay 733
- Meding Street corner Tuazon, Barangay 739
- Dian Street corner Estrada, Barangay 746
- Torres Street, Estrada and Taal Street, Barangay 748
- Francisco Street corner Arellano, Barangay 753
- Near Barangay 754 hall, Arellano Avenue
- Arellano Street and A Roxas Street, Barangay 755
- Conchu Street and A Roxas Street, Barangay 756
- Plaza Balagtas, Palumpong Street corner Beata, Pandacan
- Lorenzo dela Paz, Pandacan
- Plaza de la Virgin, Burgos Street, Pandacan
- Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz, in front of Binondo Church
No firecracker zones in Baseco and Lawton
Quezon City
Firecracker zones:
- Barangay San Isidro Labrador
- Barangay Balon Bato
- Barangay Baesa
- Barangay Culiat
- Barangay P Tamo
- Barangay Sangandaan
- Barangay Tandang Sora
- Barangay Unang Sigaw
- Barangay Greater Fairview
- Barangay Sta Lucia
- Barangay North Fairview
- Barangay Greater Lagro
- Barangay Kaligayahan
- Barangay Old Balara
- Barangay Holy Spirit
- Barangay Batasan Hills
- Barangay Commonwealth
- Barangay Bagong Silangan
- Barangay Payatas
- Barangay Bayanihan
- Barangay Blue Ridge A
- Barangay Camp Aguinaldo
- Barangay Dioquino Zobel
- Barangay Escopa 2
- Barangay Escopa 3
- Barangay Escopa 4
- Barangay Marilag
- Barangay Mangga
- Barangay Milagrosa
- Barangay Tagumpay
- Barangay Villa Maria Clara
- Barangay UP Village
- Barangay Sikatuna Village
- Barangay Krus na Ligas
- Barangay Pansol
- Barangay Botocan
- Barangay Malaya
- Barangay TV East
- Barangay TV West
- Barangay Loyola Heights
- Barangay Old Capitol Site
- Barangay Quirino 2A
- Barangay 2B
- Barangay 2C
- Barangay 3A
- Barangay UP Campus
- Barangay Claro
- Barangay West Kamias
- Barangay East Kamias
- Barangay San Vicente
- Barangay Amihan
- Barangay Duyan-duyan
- Barangay Santol
Valenzuela City
Firecracker zones:
- People’s Park, Karuhatan City Hall Complex
- Rosal Street in Barangay Tagalag
- Salvador Street in Barangay Bisig
- Lagman Street in Barangay Coloong
- F Andaya Street in Barangay Balangkas
- F Andaya Street in Barangay Wawang Bato
- Vacant Lot D, Bonifacio Street in Canumay East
- Miranda Street in Barangay Paso de Blas
Complete firecrackers ban:
- Las Piñas City
- Makati City
- Muntinlupa City
- Parañaque City
- Pasig City
- Pateros
- Taguig
Under Republic Act No. 7183, or the law regulating the sale, manufacture, and use of pyrotechnic products, Filipinos are only allowed to make use of the following firecrackers in the designated areas:
|Firecrackers
|Pyrotechnic Devices
|
Baby Rocket
Bawang
Small Trianggulo
Pulling of Strings
Paper Caps
El Diablo
Judah's Belt
Sky Rocket or Kwitis
Other types equivalent to the foregoing in explosive content
|
Mabuhay
Roman Candle
Trompillo
Whistle device
Butterfly
Fountain
Luces
Sparklers
All kinds of pyrotechnic devices or "pailaw"
Other types equivalent to the foregoing devices
The law bans the public from using firecrackers which are “overweight or more than 0.2 grams or more than 1/3 teaspoon in explosive content.”
Also banned are firecrackers whose fuse burns in less than 3 seconds or more than 6 seconds, those with “imported finished product,” and firecrackers with mixture of phosphorous or sulfur with chlorate, and polyvinyl pipe “boga.”
Examples of the prohibited firecrackers are as the Atomic Big, Trianggulo, Super Lolo, and Giant Whistle Bomb. – Rappler.com