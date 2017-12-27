A complete ban on firecrackers is imposed in Las Piñas, Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasig, Pateros, and Taguig

Published 10:31 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated several areas in Metro Manila where residents may watch fireworks displays or light their own firecrackers.

This is in compliance to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28, which bans private citizens from using firecrackers or staging their own fireworks displays in their residences to welcome the new year. (READ: DOH targets zero firecracker injuries for New Year 2018)

The National Capital Region Police Office said it is working with local government units and other government agencies to secure areas for community fireworks displays. (READ: NCRPO aims for zero firecracker injuries, no indiscriminate firing)

The locations of designated firecracker zones and fireworks display zones in Metro Manila are as follows:

Mandaluyong

Firecracker zones:

General Kalentong Street, in front of Market Place in Barangay Pag-asa

Along Coronado Street, beside Pasig River in Barangay Hulo

Barangka Ibaba (Vida Court), Barangay Barangka Ibaba

Labasan Court in Barangay Barangka Ibaba

Along Riverside MRR Tract Street in Barangay Barangka Ibaba

In front of the Barangay Barangka Ilaya barangay hall

Beside Pasig River

Fireworks display zone:

Linear Park in Barangay Vergara

Marikina City

Firecracker zone: None

Fireworks display zone:

Marikina Sports Complex

Riverbanks Mall

San Juan City

Firecracker zone: None

Fireworks display zone:

Pinaglabanan Shrine

Pasay City

Firecracker zones:

Barangay 2 recreational area at FB Harrison

Barangay 43 basketball court

Tramo, Dimasalang and Vergel Streets

Barangays 190 and 187 basketball courts

Fernando Street near Buendia Avenue

Cuenca Street near the basketball court, Apelo Cruz Street in front of T Paez Elementary School

Barangay 184 open lot KIA Motors

Barangay 195 Multi-Purpose Plaza

Barangay 201 plaza

San Miguel Bay, Mall of Asia

Manila

Firecracker zones:

Barangay 82 covered court

Barangay 151 covered court

Barangay 69 covered court

Barangay 72 covered court

Barangay 109 covered court

Barangay 111 covered court

Barangay 123 covered court

Barangay 128 covered court

Barangay 177 covered court

Plaza Hernandez and Claro M Recto Avenue corner Dagupan Street

Barangay 306, Carlos Palanca, Quinta Market in front of barangay to FEATI University

Barangay 307, Rizal Avenue/Raon to Quezon Boulevard

Barangay 308, Evangelista Street, Porveiner Street, Esperanza Street, Dela Fe Street

Barangay 309 Germinal Street, Trinidad Street

G Tuazon Street corner Sta Teresita Street

Along Algeciras Street near corner Fajardo Street

Cebu Street corner Visayan Street, Sampaloc

Cebu Street corner Mindanao Street, Sampaloc

Barangay 402 Zone 41 basketball court, Palmera Street, Sampaloc

Barangay 463 Zone 46 basketball court, P Paredes Street, Sampaloc

Rajah Sulayman, Remedios Street, Malate

Remedios Circle, Malate

Ortega Court, Paco Manila

Canonigo Court, Paco Manila

Pedro Gil along the stretch of Manila Bay

Barangay 811 basketball court

Barangay 755 basketball court

Barangay 879 basketball court

Barangay 884 basketball court

Jose Abad Santos Avenue near Solis Street

PNR Antipolo Street near corner Vargas

Barangay 648 covered court

Barangay 622 Dalisay covered court

Barangay 617 RICASS covered court

Barangay 604 Paraiso covered court

Mabini Street and MH del Pilar, Barangay 701

Avelia court, Leveriza Street, Baranga 705

Leveriza Street near corner San Andres Street, Barangay 706

Paraiso ng Batang Maynila, Maginhawa Street corner Quirino, Barangay 707

F Castro Street, Barangay 709

Singalong Street corner Zapanta, Barangay 733

Meding Street corner Tuazon, Barangay 739

Dian Street corner Estrada, Barangay 746

Torres Street, Estrada and Taal Street, Barangay 748

Francisco Street corner Arellano, Barangay 753

Near Barangay 754 hall, Arellano Avenue

Arellano Street and A Roxas Street, Barangay 755

Conchu Street and A Roxas Street, Barangay 756

Plaza Balagtas, Palumpong Street corner Beata, Pandacan

Lorenzo dela Paz, Pandacan

Plaza de la Virgin, Burgos Street, Pandacan

Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz, in front of Binondo Church

No firecracker zones in Baseco and Lawton

Quezon City

Firecracker zones:

Barangay San Isidro Labrador

Barangay Balon Bato

Barangay Baesa

Barangay Culiat

Barangay P Tamo

Barangay Sangandaan

Barangay Tandang Sora

Barangay Unang Sigaw

Barangay Greater Fairview

Barangay Sta Lucia

Barangay North Fairview

Barangay Greater Lagro

Barangay Kaligayahan

Barangay Old Balara

Barangay Holy Spirit

Barangay Batasan Hills

Barangay Commonwealth

Barangay Bagong Silangan

Barangay Payatas

Barangay Bayanihan

Barangay Blue Ridge A

Barangay Camp Aguinaldo

Barangay Dioquino Zobel

Barangay Escopa 2

Barangay Escopa 3

Barangay Escopa 4

Barangay Marilag

Barangay Mangga

Barangay Milagrosa

Barangay Tagumpay

Barangay Villa Maria Clara

Barangay UP Village

Barangay Sikatuna Village

Barangay Krus na Ligas

Barangay Pansol

Barangay Botocan

Barangay Malaya

Barangay TV East

Barangay TV West

Barangay Loyola Heights

Barangay Old Capitol Site

Barangay Quirino 2A

Barangay 2B

Barangay 2C

Barangay 3A

Barangay UP Campus

Barangay Claro

Barangay West Kamias

Barangay East Kamias

Barangay San Vicente

Barangay Amihan

Barangay Duyan-duyan

Barangay Santol

Valenzuela City

Firecracker zones:

People’s Park, Karuhatan City Hall Complex

Rosal Street in Barangay Tagalag

Salvador Street in Barangay Bisig

Lagman Street in Barangay Coloong

F Andaya Street in Barangay Balangkas

F Andaya Street in Barangay Wawang Bato

Vacant Lot D, Bonifacio Street in Canumay East

Miranda Street in Barangay Paso de Blas

Complete firecrackers ban:

Las Piñas City

Makati City

Muntinlupa City

Parañaque City

Pasig City

Pateros

Taguig

Under Republic Act No. 7183, or the law regulating the sale, manufacture, and use of pyrotechnic products, Filipinos are only allowed to make use of the following firecrackers in the designated areas:

Firecrackers Pyrotechnic Devices Baby Rocket Bawang Small Trianggulo Pulling of Strings Paper Caps El Diablo Judah's Belt Sky Rocket or Kwitis Other types equivalent to the foregoing in explosive content Mabuhay Roman Candle Trompillo Whistle device Butterfly Fountain Luces Sparklers All kinds of pyrotechnic devices or "pailaw" Other types equivalent to the foregoing devices

The law bans the public from using firecrackers which are “overweight or more than 0.2 grams or more than 1/3 teaspoon in explosive content.”

Also banned are firecrackers whose fuse burns in less than 3 seconds or more than 6 seconds, those with “imported finished product,” and firecrackers with mixture of phosphorous or sulfur with chlorate, and polyvinyl pipe “boga.”

Examples of the prohibited firecrackers are as the Atomic Big, Trianggulo, Super Lolo, and Giant Whistle Bomb. – Rappler.com