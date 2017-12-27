The Makati police identifies the man as Rissan Alarosa, an employee of the Megacity General Construction and Development Corporation

Published 11:02 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A man fell to his death from the Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom) Tower in Makati City on Wednesday, December 27.

The Makati City police identified the man as Rissan Alarosa, a helper at the Megacity General Construction and Development Corporation.

In an initial report sent to Makati Police chief Senior Superintendent Gerry Umayao at 9:06 am, Alarosa “allegedly fell” from the building, his body landing on the sidewalk along Ayala Avenue corner V. A. Rufino Street.

“Thus, [his body] hit on the concrete pavement that caused his instantaneous death,” said the initial police report.

It remains unclear if Alarosa had jumped off from the building or accidentally fell. – Rappler.com

