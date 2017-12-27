Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte says they plan to distribute a second batch of food packs on December 30 to 31 in anticipation of New Year's Eve

Published 3:08 PM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The local government of Davao City has shelled out around P83.4 million to aid residents affected by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

In a press conference on Wednesday, December 27, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said they have provided cash assistance to families whose houses were damaged by the storm.

“So P83,400,000 – P3.5 [million] sa totally damaged [houses ang binigay na] financial assistance, partially damaged P1.6 [million] financial assistance, [and for those] affected, P57.9 million cash assistance,” said Duterte.

(So the total is P83,400,000 – P3.5 million in financial assistance was given to those whose houses were totally damaged houses, P1.6 million to residents with partially damaged houses, and for others who were affected, P57.9 million in cash assistance.)

Another P16.7 million worth of food packs were also given to the storm victims.

The money was sourced from Davao City’s disaster fund, which was used to cover 4 days’ worth of assistance for the affected families.

The city is set to give another set of food packs for families on December 30 to 31, in anticipation of New Year’s Eve.

After slicing across Mindanao on Friday, December 23, Vinta sped west over the Sulu Sea and then made landfall for the 2nd time in Balabac, Palawan late Saturday evening, December 24. Its 1st landfall was in Cateel, Davao Oriental early Friday.

The storm left more than 200 people dead, causing flash floods and landslides to wipe out homes. In Davao City alone, over 31,000 residents were affected by flooding.

Vinta struck less than a week after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) devastated the central Philippines, leaving 54 dead and 24 missing.

On Wednesday, Duterte said officials from the People’s Republic of China will be visiting Davao in January 2018 to provide assistance to Vinta victims as well as the kin of those who perished in the NCCC Mall fire over the weekend. – Rappler.com