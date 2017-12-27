Some rivers and spillways in Camarines Sur's first district overflowed due to heavy rainfall, causing a surge of water in low-lying areas

Published 4:54 PM, December 27, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Floods hit 4 towns of Camarines Sur on Wednesday, December 27, due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Camarines Sur reported that flooding has affected in 15 barangays in 4 municipalities in Camarines Sur’s first district: Ragay, Cabusao, Del Gallego, and Lupi.

Lucena Bermeo of the Environment Disaster Management and Emergency Response Office said some rivers and spillways overflowed due to heavy rainfall, causing a surge of water in low-lying areas.

In Ragay town, flooding reached to hip-deep in Barangay Poblacion Ilaod, affecting 175 families (735 persons in total). In Barangay Panaytayan, also in Ragay, at least 269 families (1,022 people) were affected when the Ragay River overflowed.

Other villages affected by flooding were Apad, Amomokpok, and Laguio, Bermeo said.

The public market in Barangay Sinuknipan in Del Gallego town was also flooded.

In Cabusao town, the sitios of Napatas, Looban and Centro in Barangay Barcelonita were flooded, affecting 219 families.

Bermeo also reported that at least 9 persons who earlier reported missing in San Vicente, Caramoan town, were rescued in San Andres, Catanduanes.

Six of the 9 missing persons were being taken cared of in San Andres town of Catanduanes according to the report of Julius Reazo, village chief of San Vicente. – Rappler.com