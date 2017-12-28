Vice President Leni Robredo maintains a good +42 net satisfaction rating in December 2017, up by a point from the same survey in September 2017

Published 12:22 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said she is elated her net satisfaction rating “stayed good at +42” in December 2017, up by a point from her rating in the Social Weather Stations' (SWS) survey in September 2017.

“Parati tayong masaya kapag nakikita natin na tumataas iyong numero sa survey, kasi affirmation ito na nasa tamang landas, nasa tamang landas iyong ginagawa (We’re always happy whenever we see our numbers rising in the survey, because that is an affirmation that we are on the right path, that we are doing the right things),” Robredo told reporters on Thursday, December 28.

“Ito kasing mga surveys… ito iyong pulso ng ating mga kababayan, kaya parati tayong nakikinig kung ano iyong ginagawa natin na parang ina-affirm ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya iyong latest survey, masaya tayo na patuloy na umaakyat,” said added.

(These surveys… are the pulse of the people, that’s why we always listen whenever there’s an indication that the people are affirming what we do. This is why the latest survey and our rising numbers make me happy.)

The Office of the Vice President had just received its ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Orgnization for Standardization.

The Vice President said the ISO certification is another affirmation for her office as well.

A day before, the Fourth Quarter 2017 Social Weather Survey showed Robredo was able to maintain her good net satisfaction rating in December.

The SWS credited Robredo’s one-point increase due to a 16-point rise in Mindanao, which was offset by her steady score in Balance Luzon and an 8-point decrease in Metro Manila and a 5-point decrease in the Visayas.

In Mindanao, the Vice President’s net satisfaction rose from +31 points in September to +47 in December.

Robredo’s rating in the Visayas, however, decreased from +60 in September to +55 in December, while her rating in Metro Manila fell from +23 in September to +15 in December.

The Vice President’s net satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon remained at +42 in December.

In terms of socio-economic classes, Robredo’s net satisfaction rating among classes A, B, and C rose from moderate +24 to good +32.

Those who are aged 55 years old and above rated her with a very good +52, up from her good +40 in September.

College graduates also gave Robredo a very good +30 net satisfaction rating, higher than her moderate +17 from 3 months ago.

Class E, however, gave Robredo a lower rating of good +45 from September’s very good +50.

Respondents aged 18 to 24 year olds gave Robredo a moderate +29 in December from good +36 in September, while elementary school graduates gave her a net satisfaction rating of very good +55 this month compared to September’s good +45.

SWS conducted the survey on December 8 to 16 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults. – Rappler.com