Voters in some barangays in these areas would have to decide whether to ratify the creation of new barangays. The gun ban is enforced in these barangays from December 26 to January 10.

Published 6:10 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) scheduled on Friday, January 5, two separate plebiscites in some barangays in Navotas City and in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro to vote on whether to ratify the creation of new barangays there.

As a result, during the plebiscite period, election-related prohibitions such as the gun ban will be in place in concerned barangays.

On plebiscite day, polling places will be open from 7 am to 3 pm.

Voters in Barangays North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS), Tangos, and Tanza will be part of the plebiscite to ratify splitting these barangays into new ones.

Barangay NBBS would be divided into 3 parts, to be known as Barangays NBBS Proper, NNBS Kaunlaran, and NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, by virtue of Republic Act 10933.

Barangay Tangos would be split into Barangays Tangos North and Tangos South, and Barangay Tanza into Barangays Tanza 1 and Tanza 2, in accordance with RA 10934 and RA 10935, respectively.

The 3 RAs were signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 23, 2017.

Meanwhile, the plebiscite in Barangay Batasan in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro would be for the creation of Barangay Naibuan, composed of 15 sitios to be taken out from Barangay Batasan, namely: Lagnas, Naibuan, Ibanag, Hobkob, Abong, Malumak, Kianay, Libertad, Lowaliw, Ilya, Yabat, Salidang, Upper Koywan, Dayaga, and Timbangan.

Calendar of activities, bans

Comelec resolutions on the rules as well as the calendar of activities for these plebiscites were all promulgated on December 18.

Information campaigns on the plebiscites will be held from December 26 to January 3.

The plebiscite period is from December 26 to January 10. The gun ban will be enforced throughout this period.

The suspension of elective officials, transfer of officers and employees in the civil service, illegal release of prisoners, alteration of precinct boundaries, and organization or maintenance of strike forces are also banned during the plebiscite period.

Meanwhile, the liquor ban will be in place from January 4 to 5.

From December 26 to January 4, a ban on appointments in government offices, release of public funds, and construction of public works in these areas are likewise imposed. – Rappler.com