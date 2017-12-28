'This EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of the Philippines, many of whom have suffered great losses as a result of Tropical Storm Vinta and are in dire need of immediate assistance,' said EU's Christos Stylianides.

Published 9:17 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union announced it is contributing P34 million (570,000 euros) for emergency relief assistance to families affected by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

"This EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of the Philippines, many of whom have suffered great losses as a result of Tropical Storm Vinta and are in dire need of immediate assistance,” said Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

“My thoughts are with the victims and all affected by the catastrophe,” he added.

The EU funds are meant for the immediate needs of the most affected, including the provision of emergency shelter and essential household items, access to clean water. and hygiene promotion.

Vinta swept across southern Philippines on December 22, leaving the country’s area of responsibility the day before Christmas.

The EU puts the total of those affected at 670,000, with 140,000 internally displaced. The number includes the already vulnerable communities who have fled conflict in the region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) cited a higher number on December 25, with more than 180,000 displaced scattered across evacuation centers and the homes of friends and relatives.

Police say at least 200 were killed, with many more missing.

Stylianides said the funds will enable EU’s humanitarian partners to deliver “life-saving aid,” and ensure those in need will “have the capacities to face the grave hardships.” – Rappler.com