(UPDATED) Philipppine National Police Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran tells reporters the shooting incident appears to have been a case of mistaken identity

Published 12:33 AM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – One person is dead following a shooting incident along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City, on late Thursday evening, December 28.

Police fired at a white SUV, a white Mitsubishi Adventure with plate number WNX 737, at around 10:25 pm at Barangay Pleasant Hills. They later recovered a body from the SUV.

Philipppine National Police (PNP) Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran Jr, the Mandaluyong City police chief told reporters the shootout appeared to have been a case of mistaken identity. A woman was shot in Addition Hills earlier this evening, and the men in the white van brought the woman in their vehicle in an attempt to help.

A barangay watchman or tanod followed them thinking they were involved in the shooting or the people behind it, and police were told the same information.

The miscommunication appeared to have led to the shootout.

– Rappler.com