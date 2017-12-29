'It's nothing but another harassment suit because our corrupt and coopted justice system have become the refuge of the Duterte scoundrels,' says Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of the case filed against him

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest son and son-in-law have filed a civil case against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who implicated them in the P6.4 billion illegal shabu shipment from China.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that presidential son Paolo Duterte, who had tendered his resignation as Davao City vice mayor, and lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, filed the case against their accuser before Davao’s Office of the Clerk of Court on Wednesday, December 27.

The case was then raffled off to Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 15 under Judge Mario Duaves.

RTC Branch 15 clerk of court lawyer Kaiser Kate Narciso, however, refused to disclose details of the case as she was not authorized to do so, the PNA report said.

Customs fixer Mark Taguba had initially linked Duterte and Carpio to smuggling, alleging they were part of the so-called Davao Group and have strong ties inside the bureau. Taguba later recanted his statement. (READ: Ties that bind: Who are Mans Carpio, Paolo Duterte connected to?)

Trillanes had asked the Senate blue ribbon committee to invite Duterte and Carpio to its probe into the illegal shabu shipment from China. He also accused them of having over a hundred million pesos in each of their bank accounts.

The senator is unfazed by the case.

“It's nothing but another harassment suit because our corrupt and coopted justice system have become the refuge of the Duterte scoundrels,” said Trillanes, a staunch critic of the President and his family.

“Just be sure that you'd be in power forever because I have made it my life's mission to make your murderous and corrupt clan accountable for your actions,” added the opposition senator.

Duterte tendered his resignation as Davao City vice mayor on Christmas day, December 25, in an announcement that shocked the city council. (READ: Duterte has 15 days to accept or reject son Paolo’s resignation)

The President’s son said he is resigning due to “delicadeza” because he was implicated in the illegal shabu shipment controversy and had a public squabble with his daughter Isabelle, who received flak for holding a pre-debut photoshoot in Malacañang. – Rappler.com