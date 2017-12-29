LRMC says the public can ride the LRT-1 for free during the peak hours of January 1, 2018

Published 1:03 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the private group running LRT-1, said today, December 29, that commuters will get free rides on their trains during peak hours of January 1, 2018.

The New Year's Day freebie will be from 7 to 9 am and 5 to 7 pm on New Year’s Day.

The free ride covers all the 20 stations of the LRT-1 line during these hours on the first day of 2018. LRT-1 traverses from Baclaran in Parañaque City to Roosevelt in Quezon City.

LRMC said beepTM stored value card (SVC) holders will not be charged when they use their existing cards on the designated hours.

On the one hand, single journey ticket (SJT) holders will be issued cards with zero fare amount.



SVC or beepTM card users can proceed directly to the entry gates and tap-in to enter. Passengers can enter even if current load is zero, as no purse load amount is required in SVCs during the free ride period.

Meanwhile, SJT users can get their cards from any teller’s booth.



There will be no SJT issuances over the ticket vending machines (TVM) during the peak hour free ride periods.

TVMs in full-service mode during free ride periods will be able to process regular SVC initial purchase and top-up transactions only and will not be considered free and shall be paid by the passenger. – Rappler.com