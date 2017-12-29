The CPP says Filipinos are suffering under the Duterte administration's 'fascist tyranny, all-out economic liberalization, and bureaucratic corruption'

Published 1:45 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has set an ambitious goal as it gears up for its 50th anniversary in 2018: Resist and overthrow President Rodrigo Duterte.

The CPP’s Central Committee released its plans for its 50th anniversary on Friday, December 29.

On top of the communists’ priorities is to “build the broadest united front to overthrow the US (United States)-Duterte regime and its rule of fascist terror.”

“The Filipino people are suffering gravely under the Duterte regime’s . The entire Party and all revolutionary forces must exert vigorous efforts to unite the Filipino people in a broad united front to resist and overthrow the fascist Duterte regime as they did the Marcos dictatorship and the Estrada regime,” said the CPP.

The Reds said the Filipino people hold the US-Duterte regime responsible for the gross human rights violations and other crimes that have happened under its watch. (READ: CPP: Duterte's war on drugs 'anti-people, undemocratic’)

The party did not mince words in criticizing several of Duterte’s policies, including the bloody war against drugs, the imposition of martial law in Mindanao, and the attacks against the Bangsamoro, Lumad, Cordillera, and other minorities.

The CPP alleged there are “unmistakable indications that Duterte’s death squads have grown bigger and have been deployed nationwide and embedded within the police and military organizations.”

“Duterte is obsessed with imposing a military and police approach to suppress the mounting clamor for fundamental social change amid the seething socio-economic problems besetting the Filipino people,” said the CPP.

“He made a complete turnaround from his earlier declaration of being a socialist and ‘the first Leftist president’ in the country. He has totally reneged on his promised sweeping reforms and uplifting the lives of the impoverished masses,” it added.

Duterte had first endeared himself to the Philippine Left when he released its top leaders at the start of his term in a bid for a successful peace talks between the government and the CPP. (READ: The end of the affair? Duterte’s romance with the Reds)

The peace negotiations, however, have failed. Duterte has already begun the formal process of declaring the CPP and its armed wing New People’s Army (NPA) as a "terrorist organization.”

“The resort to terror tagging is a futile attempt to discredit and attack the Filipino people’s revolutionary forces and their age-long aspiration for national freedom and social justice. It also aims to cover-up the state-sponsored terrorism wreaking havoc on the lives and livelihood of the people,” said the CPP.

“Duterte’s vicious attacks against the Party and the national democratic forces aim to consolidate the support of the US government and AFP for his tyrannical rule. It serves his strongman ambitions of establishing a fascist dictatorship,” it added.

Fight of the people

According to the CPP, Duterte’s “fascist tyranny” gives the people more reason to wage a national democratic revolution.

“This system is characterized by complete lack of national freedom, economic backwardness, ever worsening forms of exploitation and oppression and all-pervasive bureaucratic corruption under the rule of reactionary classes of big compradors and landlords. All the worst facets of the semicolonial and semifeudal system have deteriorated over the course of more than 70 years,” said the CPP.

To push through with their plan to overthrow Duterte, the CPP said it continues to accumulate its strength over the years.

“The Party is deeply rooted among the masses. It has thousands of branches and sections in rural villages, factories, universities and school campuses, urban communities, offices and among the mass organizations of workers, peasants, the semi-proletariat, national minorities, youth, women, small professionals and others,” said the CPP.

It also aims to win “greater victories and advance the revolution.” This includes intensifying the NPA’s guerrila warfare against the military, police “as well as punitive operations against the worst plunderers and corrupt officials, political and crime associates, and death squads of the Duterte regime.”

“We must frustrate the plan of the US-Duterte regime to defeat the NPA before the end of 2018. It aims to do so by concentrating its attacks first in the guerrilla fronts in the eastern and other Mindanao regions and then on Luzon and Visayas,” the CPP said.

The Central Committee then called on the CPP’s entire membership to prepare for more difficult challenges ahead.

“The Central Committee instructs all leading committees to plan to mark the 50th anniversary of the Party next year. Let us take effort to recognize all the heroes and martyrs of the Party and the Philippine revolution. Let us carry out a cultural campaign to celebrate the accumulated victories of the Philippine revolution,” the CPP said.

“Let us take the opportunity to sum-up our Party’s entire history of 50 years, as well as our recent history of 15 years in order to chart the course for advancing the people’s democratic revolution in the coming years,” it added. – Rappler.com