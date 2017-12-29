Police identify the man dressed as a cop and riding a car with PNP sitckers as Joseph Philip Lu Bautista, 36

Published 2:47 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Taguig City police on Friday, December 29, has identified the man caught in a viral video of a road rage incident in Bonifacio Global City.

He was identified to be Joseph Philip Lu Bautista, 36.

In a Facebook post, Pinky Ortiz said that Bautista forced his vehicle to turn right from Bonifacio Avenue to McKinley Parkway while their vehicle was about to cross the street. Bautista was riding a white Toyota Fortuner bearing a Philippine National Police (PNP) commemorative plate and with several PNP stickers on its side.



Ortiz claimed that Bautista honked and turned on his siren.

When they got into a face-to-face confrontation, the man was wearing a police uniform and cap. The man accused them of beating the red light and threatened to bring them to the police station.

But according to the Taguig City Police, Bautista denied Ortiz’s accusation albeit confirming that he was the man in that incident.

He also said that he was not a police officer and that he only wore the uniform because they were “comfortable”.

The PNP is set to charge him for violating Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code or the unauthorized use of the police uniform.

The police are also reaching out to Ortiz so that she can file a case against the offender. – Rappler.com