Published 4:10 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II signed an order on Friday, December 29, authorizing the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a case buildup over the shooting incident in Mandaluyong where police shot at the wrong car.

The investigation will focus on members of the Mandaluyong City Police who misidentified the car carrying good samaritans who helped a shooting victim, and ended up killing one of them. The shooting victim later died in the hospital.

The NBI is tasked to investigate the mishap and “if evidence so warrants, to file appropriate charges thereon.”

The Mandaluyong City Police chief has been sacked, as well as the 10 cops who conducted the operations late night Thursday, December 28. The cops are “administratively relieved” pending the investigation.

Wrong car

A woman named Jonalyn Amboan was shot along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City by unidentified assailants.

A white Mitsubishi Adventure brought Amboan and her live-in partner to the hospital, but they were apparently mistaken as the assailants in the getaway vehicle by barangay officials on the scene who relayed the wrong information to the police.

The vehicle was carrying construction workers, and one of them, Jomar Jayaon, died from the shooting.

"Were not hiding anything here. We're not discounting the possibility... that there may be overkill," National Capital Regional Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde said. – Rappler.com