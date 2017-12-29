At least 10 passengers are been injured when an A&B Liner bus fell off a cliff on December 26

Published 5:21 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has imposed a month-long preventive suspension on 30 A&B Liner buses after a road crash in Quezon just a day after Christmas.



Based on the LTFRB order released Wednesday, December 27, the bus with plate number AGO0016 involved in the crash in Barangay Bagong Silang, Tagkawayan, Quezon “is not among the authorized units” of A&B Liner.

The incident occurred at 1:45 in the morning last December 26 when it fell off a cliff, injuring at least 10 passengers.

Aside from suspension, the order also directs the firm to comply with the following within the 30-day period:

Inspection of roadworthiness of its authorizes buses

Drivers should undergo a Road Safety seminar conducted by the LTFRB

Compulsory drug testing of drivers conducted by an accredited agency of the Land Transportation Office and the Department of Health

Submission of certificates of registration and laters official receipts of the suspended units with the drivers’ and conductors’ names

Submission of video proof that roadworthiness inspection, safety seminar and drug testing requirements are fulfilled

Proof that the buses are installed with LTFRB-registered Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Video footage from the dash camera and CCTV of the unit involved

A&B Liner has also been ordered to file a show cause explaining why its Certificate of Public Convenience should not be suspended or revoked.

The firm, together with the driver involved in the incident, must also appear in the case hearing scheduled on Wednesday, January 10 at 9 am.

“Failure on the part of the respondent-operator and his driver to appear before this Board on the date mentioned above shall be considered as a waiver on their part to be heard and this case shall be decided on the basis of records of the Board,” said the LTFRB. – Rappler.com