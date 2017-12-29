The 4 institutions, representing the 3 co-equal branches of government, see a rise in their net satisfaction ratings

Published 6:24 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The net satisfaction ratings of the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court, and President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet rose in the final quarter of 2017, according to the results of a survey by the Social Weather Survey (SWS) released on December 28, Thursday.

In its 4th quarter survey, the polling firm found that the net satisfaction towards the Senate rose by one grade, from good to very good. In the December 2017 survey, the Senate got a +56 net satisfaction rating compared to the +46 rating it got in September 2017.

The House, meanwhile, got a net satisfaction rating of +43 (good) in the December 2017 survey, an increase of 9 points from the +34 in the September 2017 survey.

Net satisfaction towards the Supreme Court likewise stayed at “good,” from +31 in the September 2017 survey to +37 in the December 2017 survey.

The Cabinet’s net satisfaction ratings also remained “good” at +38 in December 2017, up by 6 points from the +32 rating it got in September 2017.

SWS said the rise in the Senate’s net satisfaction ratings were due to an increase of 23 points in Mindanao, 10 points in Balance Luzon, 3 points in Metro Manila, and 1 point in Visayas.

The House, meanwhile, saw a rise in net satisfaction ratings in Balance Luzon (14 points), Mindanao (13 points), and Metro Manila (5 points). It did, however, see a 5-point decline in Visayas.

Net satisfaction towards the Supreme Court rose by 8 points in Mindanao, 6 points in Balance Luzon, and 5 points in the Visayas. It saw a one point decline in Metro Manila.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, saw a rise of satisfaction in Mindanao (15 points), Balance Luzon (8 points), and Metro Manila (3 points). In the Visayas, it saw a 7-point decline.

The SWS survey was conducted from December 8-17, 2017 on 1,200 adults from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It was a survey “done on SWS's own initiative and released as a public service,” according to the polling firm.

Major events and news headlines that occurred during this period include the House committee on justice's deliberations on an impeachment case against SC Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, and the bicameral conference committee discussion over the 2018 budget and a tax reform bill.

Other events during the said period included Duterte's request for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao and the Congress' subsequent approval, Congressional probes into the safety and procurement of an anti-dengue vaccine, the police's return to the drug war, and Duterte's decision to extend police chief Ronald dela Rosa's tour of service for several more months, among others. – Rappler.com