The figure is a record high since the SWS started the New Year survey in 2000

Published 6:32 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Around 96% of adult Filipinos – a record high – will welcome the new year 2018 with hope instead of fear, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The figure is the highest since the survey firm started asking the public the said survey question in 2000. The previous record high – 95% – were recorded in 2002, 2011, and 2016.

“Hope for the New Year has always been high,” said SWS, except in 2004 when it dropped to 81% from the 90% in 2003.

It saw a gradual increase until it recovered to 93% in 2010 “and has since then been at 90s levels, reaching a record-high 96% in 2017.”

Hope high across all classes

“Hopefulness for the New Year remained high across socio-economic classes,” the survey firm said.

It’s 96% among Class D, 97% among class E, and 97% among classes ABC.

“New Year hope continues to be widespread in all areas: it was highest in Balance Luzon at 97%, followed by Metro Manila at 96%, Mindanao at 95%, and Visayas at 95%,” SWS said.

In Mindanao – where there will be martial law for the entire 2018 – hope is at 95% which is also a record-high from a previous record of 94% in 2011.

Though high, hope in Mindanao has always been lower compared to Luzon and Visayas, according to SWS.

The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults, aged 18 years old and above nationwide. It was conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017.

The survey question was: Ang darating na taon ba ay inyong sasalubungin ng may pag-asa o may pangamba? (Will you welcome the coming year with hope or fear?) – Rappler.com