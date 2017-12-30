'We urge today’s millennials to be like Rizal, to work for a better Philippines, free of poverty and fear, and where justice and solidarity reign,' says the Liberal Party on Rizal Day

Published 12:10 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Liberal Party (LP) called on Filipino millennials to emulate Dr Jose Rizal’s love for country as the nation commemorated the national hero’s 121st death anniversary on Saturday, December 30.

“He used his time and talents to show his love of country. We urge today’s millennials to be like Rizal, to work for a better Philippines, free of poverty and fear, and where justice and solidarity reign,” the once-ruling administration party said in a statement.

The LP said Rizal was a millennial of his time. He published his famous anti-Spanish colonial era novel Noli Me Tangere at age 25, then its sequel, El Filibusterismo when he was 30. (READ: Rizal's student in Dapitan recalls service, duty, sense of dedication)

“Even up to the time he was executed at 35 for expressing the idea that everyone has inherent, inalienable rights, Rizal inspired Filipinos to believe that they were capable of ruling themselves,” said the LP.

In a separate statement, LP member and detained Senator Leila de Lima called on Filipinos to continue fighting for their freedom. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Rizal monuments around the world)

“Tinatawag ang bawat isa sa atin na isabuhay ang prinsipyong itinaguyod ni Gat Rizal at ng mga Pilipinong nakipaglaban para sa ating kasarinlan. Sama-sama nating buhayin at pag-alabin ang aandap-andap nang liwanag ng katarungan at pag-asa sa ating bayan na pilit kinikitil ng kasalukuyang pamahalaan,” she said in a letter dispatched from her cell in Camp Crame.

(Each of us is called to live out the principles upheld by Dr Rizal and the other Filipinos who fought for our freedom. Together, let us revive the dying light of justice and hope in our country that the current administration has been trying to suppress.)

De Lima, the fiercest critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, is in jail over multiple drug charges.

Just like during the Spanish colonial era, the embattled senator said defenders of human rights continue to be oppressed under the Duterte administration.

“Mahigit isang siglo na ang nakalipas, naritong muli ang isang mapaniil at mapang-abusong gobyerno – walang pakundangan sa paghihirap ng maralita, pinapatay ang mahihirap at walang kalaban-laban, ginigipit ang malayang pamamahayag, ipinakukulong ang inosente at kinakasuhan ang mga humahadlang sa kanilang mala-diktador na pamamahala,” she said.

(More than a century has passed, yet another abusive government is here again – one that has no respect for the sufferings of the poor, which kills the poor and the defenseless, oppresses free expression, jails the innocent, and files cases against those whose who fight the dictatorship.)

According to De Lima, this was why Rizal’s endeavors during his time were admirable.

“Sa kabila ng maaliwalas na pamumuhay, puwede sanang nanahimik na lamang ang isang gaya ni Gat Jose Rizal, nagbulag-bulagan at nagwalang kibo sa katiwalian at karahasang nasasaksihan niya sa lipunan. Pero nangibabaw ang kanyang pagmamahal sa bayan,” she said.

(Being well-off, Rizal could have stayed quiet and chosen to be blind to the corruption and abuses happening in society. But his love for country prevailed.)

“Ang kanya ngang sakripisyo ang nagbunsod sa pagkamulat ng maraming Pilipino upang sama-samang kumilos at manindigan para sa katotohanan at katarungan (His sacrifices led to the disillusionment of many Filipinos, who came together to stand up for truth and justice),” she added.

Duterte himself called on the public to emulate and reflect on the patriotism of the national hero during Rizal Day. – Rappler.com