Published 2:35 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – All infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Vinta (Tembin) will be repaired come January, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Saturday, December 30.

In a statement on Saturday, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the department will implement a 24/7 construction schedule to meet the deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte on January. (READ: WATCH: What Duterte promised mayors in Vinta-hit Lanao del Norte)

"I’ve inspected each of the affected bridge and we’re implementing a 24/7 construction schedule to ensure that the deadline set by the President is met," Villar said.

According to Villar, bridges in Lanao del Norte bore the heaviest damage from the Typhoon. Dalama Bridge in Munai, Pinuyak Bridge in Lala, and Daligdigan Bridge in Salvador are among the most damaged. (IN PHOTOS: Destroyed roads, bridges in Mindanao due to Vinta)

Villar said that the actual cost of damage for Dalama Bridge is at P40 million. He said the DPWH will construct a revetment in the area to address long-term construction needs of the 27.6-meter bridge.

DPWH is looking at the possibility of replacing the damaged Pinuyak bridge with a permanent one with revetment and approaches at the upstream and downstream. Pinuyak Bridge is a 49-meter bridge from Maranding to Pinuyak Alternate Road.

Meanwhile, Villar is confident that the it will take only a few days to finish construction following a 24/7 construction schedule. He said that it will only take a 7-day timetable for Dalama bridge and 15 days for Daligdigan.

Villar gave assurances that the targets will be achieved. "Before January ends, all damaged bridges will be passable," he said.

Vinta exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on December 24, leaving more than 200 people dead in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the Zamboanga Peninsula due to flashfloods and landslides. (READ: Urduja, Vinta caused P1.24B in agricultural damage)

Vinta struck right after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) battered Eastern Visayas. Urduja left more than 50 people dead and around P1 billion in agricultural damage.– Rappler.com