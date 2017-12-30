Cities of Davao and Tagum, and provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley will receive aid from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office

Published 3:38 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will release P5.4 million in financial aid to affected local government units by Typhoon Vinta (Tembin).

In a statement on Saturday, December 30, PCSO said the additional financial assistance will be released for affected residents from the cities of Davao (P2.5 million) and Tagum (P500,000), and provinces of Davao del Norte (P1 million), Davao Occidental (P200,000), Davao Oriental (P600,000), and Compostela Valley (P600,000).

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said that the funds will be turned over to respective LGUs. (READ: Davao City gov’t gives P83.4 million assistance to Vinta victims)

"The additional P5.4 million shall be turned over to the concerned LGUs, to be coursed through the PCSO Branch Office with jurisdiction over the aforementioned provinces, which shall also be responsible for ensuring that the concerned beneficiary-LGUs shall comply with all obligations, including liquidation of the financial assistance granted,” Balutan said.

The funds will be used to purchase of blankets, mats, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, food packs, rice, canned goods, kitchen utensils, clothes, emergency first aid kits, and drinking water.

The amount was part of the savings of the office from their Christmas celebration budget.

PCSO said this is on top of the earlier P10 million released for Tropical Storm Urduja. Balutan said the board will again release another P3 million in aid for typhoon victims.

"PCSO will always be ready to come to the aid of Filipinos who are victims of natural calamities... This is the mandate of PCSO, to provide medical assistance and charities of national character to all Filipinos regardless of status, religion, or belief," PCSO Chairman Jose George Corpuz said

Vinta first made landfall in Davao Oriental early December 23. After slicing across Mindanao, Vinta sped west over the Sulu Sea and then made landfall for the second time in Palawan on December 24.

The storm left more than 200 people dead, causing flash floods and landslides to wipe out homes. In Davao City alone, over 31,000 residents were affected by flooding.

Vinta struck less than a week after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) devastated the central Philippines, leaving 54 dead and 24 missing.– Rappler.com