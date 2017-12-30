The Duterte administration has long been accused of either being behind the killings links to the drug war or being passive in stamping it out

Published 3:32 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several United States-based Filipino-American and religious groups are asking President Rodrigo Duterte to act on the spate of killings in the country, most of which are linked to the drug war.

In a December 27, 2017 letter, the groups asked Duterte to:

Condemn all extrajudicial killings and other unlawful killings and call on law enforcement officials to abide strictly by international law and standards on the use of force;

Ensure prompt, independent and impartial investigations into all reports of use of lethal force by the police, extrajudicial killings and other unlawful killings;

Ensure that those responsible are brought to justice through a fair trial process;

Provide programs to rehabilitate drug addicts which is a proven way to stem illegal drug trafficking and usage

The letter was signed by the following groups and individuals:

Church and Society of the United Methodist Church of Daly City

Ecumenical Advocacy Network on the Philippines (EANP) by Tim McGloin and Paul Bloom

Filipino American Human Rights Alliance – Chicago (FAHRA-Chicago) by Jerry Clarito and Juanita S. Burris

Co-Convenors Filipino American Human Rights Alliance – Los Angeles (FAHRA-LA) by Art Garcia

Filipino American Human Rights Alliance – San Francisco (FAHRA-SF) by Ago Pedalizo

Filipino Community Journalists of Chicago

Justice for Filipino American Veterans (JFAV)

Mariano A. Santos, Member of the Knights of Rizal

Their appeal is not new.

Since Duterte assumed office and launched his drug war as promised, individuals and groups have called on the president to put an end to the bloody drug war, which is still popular in the Philippines. (READ: Duterte says Trudeau raising EJKs 'an official insult')

Law operatives, police in particular, have been accused of resorting to excessive force and in some cases, extralegal means, in the pursuit of Duterte’s goal to eliminate drugs in the country. (READ: Malacañang Report says over 16,000 homicide cases under investigation)

Duterte, when he ran for president, promised he would get rid of illegal drugs in 3 to 6 months. That deadline has since been extended to a year and eventually, until the end of his term. (READ: New drug war deadline? 'Give me another year' – Duterte)

He eventually said that the illegal drug problem cannot be solved by a single president in one 6-year term.

In their letter, the groups cited the Philippines’ long history in promoting and protecting human rights, particularly its decision to adopt the United Nations’ 1948 Resolution to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It cited reports from rights group Amnesty International and the US Department of State’s 2017 Human Rights Report, which raised alarm over cases of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

“You promised to kill 100,000 drug dealers and addicts, and as president have repeated these numbers and even ten times this number – contrary to our democratic processes in which made it possible for you to become President of the Philippines. Incitement to violence and discrimination is prohibited under international law,” it said.

The letter was sent to the office of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and several media outlets.

Duterte is known to lash out against public criticism of his policies, particular when it comes to crime and illegal drugs. But he has adjusted several times following outcry over deaths linked to irregular police operations. (READ: Sarcastic Duterte says drug war death toll to rise with PNP return) – Rappler.com