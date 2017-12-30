Over 500 AFP engineers are in Marawi to clear the city of explosive devices and pave the way for rehabilitation efforts to commence

Published 4:48 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday, December 30, said their team of engineers has cleared 30% of areas in Marawi city most affected by unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.

This means residents in the 24 barangays considered “most affected areas” can begin visiting their homes and businesses before rehabilitation in the areas begin, according to Joint Task Force Ranao commander Major General Roseller Murillo.

In a release to media, 1st Infantry Division spokesperson Colonel Romeo Brawner said that as of December 15, 2017, the Joint Engineer Task Group (JETG) recovered 2,853 assorted unexploded ordnance and 415 improvised explosive devices from various areas in Marawi.

The JTEG has also cleared over 20 kilometers of primary and secondary roads, 3 major bridges, a school, and 3 places of worship since Marawi was liberated from local terror groups in mid-October 2017.

Late May 2017, local terror groups Abu Sayyaf and Maute tried to take over Marawi City following a military operation that targeted one of its leaders, Isnilon Hapilon.

Halipon and the leaders of the Maute Group have since died after months on intense military operations in the city.

Brawner said the JETG is also helped by the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) to construct over 500 temporary shelters for residents displaced by the war.

Over 500 military engineers are in Marawi as part of the JETG. – Rappler.com