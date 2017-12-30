But only 6% have fulfilled 'all or almost all' of what they listed down

Published 7:03 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Resolutions achieved or just wishful thinking?

In a recent survey, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that 46% of Filipino adults listed down New Year's resolutions for 2017. That's almost of 1 out of 2 Filipinos made New Year's resolutions last year.

But here's the catch, only 18% or about 1 out of 10 of those who made resolutions, fulfilled them.

The SWS survey said only 6% have fulfilled or will be fulfilling almost all if not everything they sought out to do this year, while 12% said they have checked off most of their resolutions.

Meanwhile, 23% have achieved a few of it, and 4% said none or almost none. The remaining 1% did not give an answer, said SWS.

53% of Mindanaoans made New Year's resolutions in 2017, compared to 47% of those in Metro Manila, 45% in Visayas, and 43% in the rest of Luzon.

But 9% of those in Visayas have fulfilled or will be fulfilling almost all to all of their resolutions, while 13% completed most of them.

The tendency of writing resolutions is higher among the upper classes (class ABC), with 56% of them saying they did so. 47% from class D or the masa listed down resolutions, while 42% from class E did the same.

18% in classes ABC responded that they have done almost all to all of their to-dos for the year, and 7% fulfilled most of them.

53% of college graduates prepare for the new year with this practice, added the survey, versus 50% of high school graduates, 42% of elementary graduates, and 40% of non-elementary graduates.

A combined 26% of college graduates have fulfilled or will soon fulfill most to all of their resolutions (11% almost all to all, and 15% most).

The same survey also found that a record 96% of Filipinos will be welcoming 2018 with hope.

The 4th Quarter 2017 SWS survey was conducted from December 8 to 16, with 1,200 respondents. It has a margin of ±3% nationwide, and ±6% for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com