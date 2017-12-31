Devotees gather in Plaza Miranda in Quiapo for the ritual

Published 8:23 AM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession in the first hours of Sunday, December 31.

The procession began at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo at 2 am. It was also the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2018.

Three major roads were closed starting 1 am of December 31 for the procession: the southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda, the eastbound lane of Recto Avenue from Rizal Avenue to SH Loyola Street, and the westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to Lerma Street.

Here are photos of the procession.

– With a report from Angie de Silva/Rappler