IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession
Devotees gather in Plaza Miranda in Quiapo for the ritual
Published 8:23 AM, December 31, 2017
Updated 12:03 PM, December 31, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession in the first hours of Sunday, December 31.
The procession began at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo at 2 am. It was also the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2018.
Three major roads were closed starting 1 am of December 31 for the procession: the southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda, the eastbound lane of Recto Avenue from Rizal Avenue to SH Loyola Street, and the westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to Lerma Street.
Here are photos of the procession.
BLACK NAZARENE. Devotees swarm around the image of the Black Nazarene as it makes its way out of Plaza Miranda on December 31, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
DEVOTION. The Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession marks the start of the 9-day novena mass leading to the feast of the Black Nazarene on December 31, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
YOUNG DEVOTEE. A young devotee joins the procession. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
THANKSGIVING. Devotees converge around Quiapo Church in Manila for the thanksgiving procession ahead of the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– With a report from Angie de Silva/Rappler