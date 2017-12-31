'We can be with the Lord by extending all we can – our help and assistance to these people,' says Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines president Romulo Valles

Published 9:12 AM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has appealed for assistance for the victims of Typhoon Vinta (Tembin).

Ahead of the new year, the CBCP asked the Cathoilic faithful and "all people of goodwill" to offer prayers for those who have died, as well as the many affected in the aftermath of the typhoon.

"At the same time we can be with the Lord by extending all we can – our help and assistance to these people," wrote CBCP president Romulo Valles in the message published before the weekend.

Tropical Storm Vinta struck the southern Philippines on December 22 and left the country's area of responsibility on the day before Christmas. The typhoon triggered massive floods and landslides. At least 240 were killed and many more remain missing.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) puts the number of internally displaced at 180,000, including residents in already vulnerable communities who fled conflict in the region.

Vinta arrived on the heels of Urduja, a tropical depression that battered Eastern Visayas and killed at least 31.

Church aid, said Valles, is available through bishops in affected areas.

"In addition to our help for the victims of typhoon Urduja, we ask that we do not tire to continue to aid the victims of Vinta also," Valles said.

The CBCP acknowledged the continued response of government and civic agencies, and enjoined its own dioceses, social action centers, and CARITAS office to carry out their duties. – Rappler.com