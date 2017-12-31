(UPDATED) ‘Sa darating na 2018, magpursigi tayong maging mas magiliw. Bayang magiliw. Tayo yun eh!’ says Senator Francis Pangilinan in his New Year’s Day message

Published 12:16 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senators are hoping for a "kinder," more resilient Philippines in 2018.

In his New Year’s Day message on Sunday, December 31, Senator Francis Pangilinan’s wish focused on putting an end to the culture of violence in the country.

He said an indication of this kind of culture is the revival of the of toy gun fad among children, who play war games among themselves.

“This is the danger that a culture of violence promotes. The children smell it in the air, are infected by it, and spread it among themselves and to the next generation,” said Pangilinan, a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war.

The senator said it is up to adults to change this mindset among children in 2018.

“Mabuting tao ang Pilipino. Magaling. Alam ang tama at mali. Kaya nga tayo ang pinipili ng mga employers abroad. Kaya sa darating na 2018, magpursigi tayong maging mas magiliw. Bayang magiliw. Tayo yun eh!” said Pangilinan.

(Filipinos are good a people. Excellent. They know what is right and what is wrong. That’s why employers abroad prefer us. So in 2018, let’s strive to be kind. A kind nation. That’s who we are!)

In their separate messages, Senators Grace Poe and Loren Legarda, expressed hope that Filipinos will remain strong despite the tragedies they faced this year, including several natural calamaties and the months-long Marawi siege.

“Amid the crisis in Marawi, typhoons, earthquakes and other natural and manmade calamities, we remained united and resilient as a nation and turned the corner relying on each other's strength,” said Poe.

For Legarda, the challenges the public experienced this year should strengthen their resolve to do better in 2018.

“I pray that the tragedies that befell our fellow Filipinos would serve as lessons that will bring about urgent action to build safer and more resilient communities,” she said.

“More challenges will definitely come our way, but we must let our strength, wisdom, hope, and love prevail,” she added.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, for his part, said his wish for the country for the new year “is that we will be able to work together as a nation to transform our dreams into reality.” – Rappler.com