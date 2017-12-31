'I remain hopeful that our resilience will enable us to overcome and rise over these challenges as one nation,' says the Philippine president

Published 2:13 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte called on the country to “embrace the coming year’s uncertainty” with hope and determination in “achieving our vision of a better and more prosperous future.”

Duterte, in his New Year message, acknowledged that 2017 wasn’t an easy year for the country. “Corruption, criminality, illegal drugs, and terrorism have impeded our progress in the past year. However, I remain hopeful that our resilience will enable us to overcome and rise over these challenges as one nation,” he said.

“As we spend time with our family, friends and loved ones in turning a new page in our nation’s history, let us draw strength from what we have achieved both as individuals and as a community in the past year,” said Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City.

“It is my hope that we foster solidarity as we move forward in our pursuit of providing a more comfortable and productive life for all,” he added. – Rappler.com