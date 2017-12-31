There will be 20 declared holidays in 2018 – of which 13 fall near the weekend

Published 3:42 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – 2018 seems to be a pretty exciting year with 13 possible long weekends coming up.

Last July, Malacañang declared 20 holidays in 2018 – of which 13 fall near the weekend. Proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha follow after approximate dates have been determined. (LIST: 2018 Philippine Holidays)

This means to early plan your vacations, file your leaves (think strategic) and book those bargains flights, boat or bus rides, and accommodations.

Sit back and relax, here's a list of holidays and long weekends for 2018:

January

January 1: New Year's Day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 30 to Monday, January 1

February

February 16: Chinese New Year

Long weekend: Friday to Sunday, February 16 to 18

February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary

March

March 29 to 31: Holy week

Long weekend: Thursday, March 29 to Saturday, April 1

April

April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan

Long weekend: Saturday, April 7 to Monday, April 9

May

May 1: Labor Day

Long weekend: Saturday, April 28 to Tuesday, May 1

Best day to file a leave: Monday, April 30

June

June 12: Independence Day

Long weekend: Saturday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 12

Best day to file a leave: Monday, June 11

June 16: Eid al-Fitr (date may vary)

Long weekend: Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18

August

August 21: Ninoy Aquino Day

Long weekend: Saturday, August 18 to Tuesday, August 21

Best day to file a leave: Monday, August 20

August 27: National Heroes' Day

Long weekend: Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 27

November

November 1: All Saints' Day

November 2 All Souls' Day (Special non-working day)

Long weekend: Thursday, November 1 to Sunday, November 4

November 30: Bonifacio Day

Long weekend: Friday, November 30 to Sunday, December 2

December

December 8: Feast of Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 24: Special non-working day

December 25: Christmas Day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 25

December 30: Rizal Day

December 31: Special non-working day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 29 to Monday, December 31.– Rappler.com