Plan your 13 long weekends in 2018
MANILA, Philippines – 2018 seems to be a pretty exciting year with 13 possible long weekends coming up.
Last July, Malacañang declared 20 holidays in 2018 – of which 13 fall near the weekend. Proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha follow after approximate dates have been determined. (LIST: 2018 Philippine Holidays)
This means to early plan your vacations, file your leaves (think strategic) and book those bargains flights, boat or bus rides, and accommodations.
Sit back and relax, here's a list of holidays and long weekends for 2018:
January
January 1: New Year's Day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 30 to Monday, January 1
February
February 16: Chinese New Year
Long weekend: Friday to Sunday, February 16 to 18
February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary
March
March 29 to 31: Holy week
Long weekend: Thursday, March 29 to Saturday, April 1
April
April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan
Long weekend: Saturday, April 7 to Monday, April 9
May
May 1: Labor Day
Long weekend: Saturday, April 28 to Tuesday, May 1
Best day to file a leave: Monday, April 30
June
June 12: Independence Day
Long weekend: Saturday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 12
Best day to file a leave: Monday, June 11
June 16: Eid al-Fitr (date may vary)
Long weekend: Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18
August
August 21: Ninoy Aquino Day
Long weekend: Saturday, August 18 to Tuesday, August 21
Best day to file a leave: Monday, August 20
August 27: National Heroes' Day
Long weekend: Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 27
November
November 1: All Saints' Day
November 2 All Souls' Day (Special non-working day)
Long weekend: Thursday, November 1 to Sunday, November 4
November 30: Bonifacio Day
Long weekend: Friday, November 30 to Sunday, December 2
December
December 8: Feast of Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 24: Special non-working day
December 25: Christmas Day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 25
December 30: Rizal Day
December 31: Special non-working day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 29 to Monday, December 31.– Rappler.com