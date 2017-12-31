'Nananatili tayong matatag at determinado sa ating adhikain na iangat ang ating mga kababayan mula sa kahirapan at ipagtanggol ang mga karapatan ng bawat Pilipino'

Published 3:58 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo, in her New Year’s message, reminded Filipinos that hope remains and will continue to exist, despite the difficult 2017 that’s been.

“Marami tayong pagsubok na hinaharap at haharapin pa. Nandiyan ang pagkalat ng negatibismo at galit, paglaganap ng kultura ng takot at karahasan sa ating lipunan. Ngunit sa kabila ng mga ito, naging saksi tayo sa katotohanan: na ang bawat Pilipino ay tanglaw ng pag-asa,” said Robredo in her message, which was released to media on December 31, New Year’s eve.

(We faced many challenges and will face even more. There’s the negativity and hate, and the prevalence of a culture of fear and violence in our society. But despite this, we were also witness to the truth: that in every Filipino, there is hope.)

“Sa ating pagsalubong sa 2018, panalangin natin na patuloy na mamuhay ang liwanag ng pag-ibig at pag-asa sa puso ng bawat isa (In welcoming 2018, let us pray that the light of love and hope continues to live in each person),” said Robredo.

The recurring theme of hope jives with “Istorya ng Pag-asa,” among Robredo’s initiatives as Vice President. The project aims to narrate “extraordinary stories of ordinary people to every nook and cranny of our country” and features Filipinos from all walks of life.

“Kaya’t ngayong 2018, buhay pa rin ang pangarap natin na mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Nananatili tayong matatag at determinado sa ating adhikain na iangat ang ating mga kababayan mula sa kahirapan at ipagtanggol ang mga karapatan ng bawat Pilipino,” she said.

(So in 2018, our hope for a better future for every Filipino remains. Let us remain to be steadfast and determined in our advocacy to raise out fellow Filipinos from poverty and to defend the rights of every Filipino.)

“Angat Buhay,” is the Office of The Vice President’s flagship anti-poverty program. – Rappler.com