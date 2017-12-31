'Saan sila kukuha ng pag-asa? Saan sila huhugot ng determinasyong harapin ang Bagong Taon?'

MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Leila de Lima is not letting up in criticizing the Duterte administration’s war on drugs – even in her New Year message to Filipinos.

In her new year's message, De Lima said that her wishes for 2018 is justice for everyone killed in the war on drugs, and safety for the living.

“Samahan ninyo po sana akong manalangin para sa mas maaliwalas na bukas para sa lahat — hustisya para sa mga biktima, kaligtasan para sa mga naiwan, at pagdadamayan ng mga Pilipino saanmang sulok ng mundo,” De Lima said on Sunday, December 31.

(Join me in praying for a brighter future for all – justice for the victims, safety for those they left behind and Filipinos who help one another wherever they are in the world.)

She said the families of those killed in the war on drugs welcome 2018 somberly and full of fear.

“Saan sila kukuha ng pag-asa? Saan sila huhugot ng determinasyong harapin ang Bagong Taon?” the senator said, who has been detained inside Camp Crame for 10 months for 3 counts of trading illegal drugs.

(Where will they get hope? Where will they find the determination to face the new year?)

The charges was the result of a public trial that accused De Lima of facilitating the proliferation of drug trade among inmates inside the New Bilibid Prison.

The Duterte government considers her imprisonment one of the achievements of the flagship campaign to clamp down on drugs.

De Lima claims the charges were invented, and meant to silence and harass her as the staunchest critic of the administration. (READ: From power to prison: How 2017 changed the life of De Lima, family)

“Sa panggigipit sa akin, lalo lang nilang pinalalakas ang aking loob para ipaglaban ang aking mga adbokasiya at igiit ang kapakanan ng mas nakakarami, lalo na ng mga naisasantabi at mga inaapi,” De Lima said.

(By harrassing me, they're only strengthening my resolve to fight for my advocacies and the interests of the people, especially the marginalized.)

She said she wishes for 2018 to be the return of decency to government, and one that respects the dignity of people. (READ: 10 months since arrest, DOJ still amending case vs De Lima)

“Maging tunay na simula sana ang Bagong Taon para sa pagbabalik ng katinuan sa ating gobyerno, para sa pagkilala sa dignidad ng bawat Pilipino, at para sa pangingibabaw ng katotohanan at katarungan sa ating minamahal na bayan,” she said.

(May the new year be the start of decency's return to government, to recognize the dignity of each Filipino, for the truth and justice to prevail.) – Rappler.com