'Gusto natin ng kapayapaan, isara ang bibig. Pakinggan ang salita ng Diyos, ipasok sa puso at magnilay,' Cardinal Tagle says on New Year's Eve

Published 10:29 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle's message on New Year's Eve is to learn to listen more, and to think carefully before speaking.

In his homily for the New Year's Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday, December 31, Tagle said that hurtful decisions and words are the result of the lack of contemplation.

"Sayang naman ang dalawang tainga, ang puso at isip, kung ang ginagamit lang ay bibig. Gamitin naman paminsan-minsan ang tainga, ang isip at puso, tulad ni Maria, at papayapa ang mundo," Tagle said.

(The two ears, our hearts, and our minds will be put to waste if we'll only use our mouths. Let's use our ears, our minds and hearts, like Mary did, and there will be peace on Earth.)

Tagle also referred to controversial statements made in media.

"Kapag in-ambush ka, kung anu-anong sinasabi mo, kontrobersya, masaya na naman. Kasi hindi pinagnilayan. Kaya may kontrobersya kasi kulang sa pagninilay," Tagle said.

(During an ambush interview, you say a lot of things, controversial things, and they will be happy. Because you did not contemplate it. There is controversy because there's no contemplation.)

Tagle added: "Gusto natin ng kapayapaan, isara ang bibig. Pakinggan ang Salita ng Diyos, ipasok sa puso at magnilay." (If we want peace, let's close our mouths. Listen to the Word of God, take it into our hearts and contemplate.)

Filipinos leave a tumultuous 2017 which saw intense word wars among political groups, including vitriolic speech from both sides on social media.

Cardinal Tagle reminded everyone to slow down and give careful thought to the words we say.

"Kung minsan, masyado na tayong impulsive, hindi na nagninilay, kilos agad. Hindi na nag-iisip, salita agad. Kapag nasabi na, hindi na mabawi, nakasakit ka na," Tagle said.

(Sometimes we are very impulsive, we don't think about it, we just do it, or we just speak. And when we've said it, and we've already caused pain, we can no longer take it back.)

Tagle, the Philippines' most influential cardinal, did not shy away from politics all year long, issuing strong statements against killings in the government's war on drugs.

The Catholic Church remains one of the staunchest critics of the Duterte administration's flagship campaign. – Rappler.com